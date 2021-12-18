Harrisburg, Pa. -- Some Pennsylvanians will no longer have to pay state income tax on their student loan debt relief. This decision impacts participants of two programs, the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses (SLRN) Program.

The decision will save people eligible for those programs potentially thousands of dollars in state tax, according to a Wolf administration press release. “The point of student loan forgiveness programs for public servants is that these are people who have chosen jobs, often in lower paying fields, because they want to make a difference,” said Gov. Wolf.

“It’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden," said Wolf. “As a commonwealth and as a nation, we can’t afford for astronomical student loan debt to keep talented people from choosing to serve as teachers, firefighters, or nurses."

Student loan forgiveness is not considered taxable income at the federal level, and the decision announced by the governor brings Pennsylvania in line with the majority of other states.

The SLRN Program was established to help nurses in Pennsylvania who have worked tirelessly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic continue in the nursing profession by relieving some of the burden of student loans.



