Polling places for a number of locations in Lycoming County have changed for voters who wish to vote in person, effective with the November 3, 2020 General Election. Has your voting location changed? Here’s a list of locations that have changed throughout Lycoming County.

Lycoming Township

The new polling place for Lycoming Township is Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Rd.

Loyalsock Township 2nd Precinct

The new polling place for the 2nd Precinct is Loyalsock Community Recreation Center, 1607 Four Mile Dr.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places for Lycoming Township and Loyalsock Township 2nd Precint on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

City of Williamsport

The number of wards in the City of Williamsport has been reduced from 17 to 13 by court order, affecting ward lines and polling places throughout the city.

Every voter whose ward number or polling place has changed was mailed a new voter registration card that lists the correct ward number and polling place.

Ward 1: Third Street United Methodist Church, 931 E. Third St.

Ward 2: Lycoming College Recreation Center, 508 Mulberry St.

Ward 3: William Hepburn Apartments, 400 Lycoming St.

Ward 4: Monsignor Fleming Parish Center, 720 W. Fourth St.

Ward 5: West End Christian Community Center, 901 Diamond St.

Ward 6: West End Christian Community Center, 901 Diamond St.

Ward 7: Lycoming Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 825 Arch St.

Ward 8: St. Paul Cavalry United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Ave.

Ward 9: Central Baptist Church, 601 7th Ave.

Ward 10: Peter Herdic High Rise, 505 Center St.

Ward 11: Ohev Sholom Synagogue, 1501 Cherry St.

Ward 12: First United Methodist Church (North Campus), 1157 Market St.

Ward 13: First Church of Christ, 1250 Almond St.

An interactive, online map that depicts the city’s new ward lines and polling places is available at www.lyco.org/votemap. All voters in the City of Williamsport will vote according to their new wards and polling places in the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Question? Call the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.

Mail-in ballots

There has been a push to request a mail-in ballot this year, as the election is taking place amidst a global health pandemic.

The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is Tuesday, October 27. Applications must be delivered by hand or by mail to Voter Services before 5 p.m. Emailed or faxed applications cannot be accepted. Postmarks do not count.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in favor of extending the deadline to count mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots can now be counted until three days after election day in November.

Related reading: Pa. Supreme Court extends deadline for mail-in ballots