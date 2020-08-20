Clinton County, Pa. -- Joe Waltz, who is running for State Representative in House District 76 and Margie Brown, running for State Senate in District 25, have recently received endorsements from prominent state labor unions. Both candidates are affiliated with the Democratic party.

Early in August, the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of unions in Pennsylvania. The group voted to endorse 189 candidates at both the federal and state levels with the claim that the candidates will protect workers' safety and health, defend good jobs, and fight for economic justice.

Margie Brown is running for State Senate in Pennsylvania’s 25th District, representing Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, and Tioga counties.

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, which represents 900,000 of our state’s union workers,” Brown said. “I stand with Pennsylvania AFL-CIO’s continued advocacy for affordable healthcare, high-quality public education, job safety, fair and sustainable wages, and corporate responsibility.”

This week, three Pennsylvania labor unions, also including AFL-CIO, also endorsed Joe Waltz for State Representative. In addition to AFL-CIO, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 13 and the Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties (APSCUF) announced their endorsements.

“We support candidates that believe in a strong system of public higher education in the Commonwealth and share our union values,” said Jamie Martin, president of APSCUF. APSCUF represents faculty members and coaches employed at Pennsylvania’s 14 publicly owned universities, including Lock Haven University.

Waltz is running for representative in the 76th House District, which includes all of Clinton County and part of Centre County, including Benner Township, Boggs Township, Burnside Township, Curtin Township, Haines Township, Howard, Howard Township, Liberty Township, Marion Township, Miles Township, Milesburg, Snow Shoe, Snow Shoe Township, Union Township, and Unionville.

“I am humbled to receive the support of the AFSCME Council 13, AFL-CIO and APSCUF,” Waltz said. “These unions support the rights of working people and also provide opportunities for employees to acquire valuable skills for the 21st century economy. I pledge to work alongside our local officials, public employees, private industry workers and the education community to help develop meaningful solutions to existing challenges and new opportunities for our district.”

Waltz served 34 years as an educator in the Keystone Central School District before retiring in 2007 and previously earned the support of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.