It's Election Day 2020! From the Presidential Race to local representatives, this year's election has the power to shape the future of the United States for generations to come.

To help you make sure your voice is heard, here are some helpful resources for voters in Pennsylvania.

Nov. 3: Election Day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m .

. Last day to return your mail ballot:

IMPORTANT: Voters who have not yet cast their mail or absentee ballot are urged to hand-deliver their voted ballots as soon as possible to their county election office or other county drop off location or drop box. Ballots must be delivered by 8 p.m. on Election Day but the sooner the better. Voters should no longer use postal service delivery as it is too late to guarantee your ballot will be delivered on time.

Where Do I Vote?

To find out where you should go to vote do this:

1. Open vote.org on your desktop, tablet or phone.

2. Tap Polling Place Locator.

3. Select Pennsylvania from the list.

4. Enter your information.

Alternatively, you can check your registration here on the PA Voter Services Website.

Do I need an ID?

Technically, only voters who are voting for the first time in their election district need to show ID. To be safe, it is recommended that all voters bring an ID to vote.

Acceptable ID includes both photo and non-photo ID. Non-photo ID must have your address on it.

What if I'm not on the voter list?

Be sure to double-check and spell your name for the election official. The ACLU recommends asking the election official to check the list again or to look at the supplemental list, which is a list of recent changes to the voting rolls.

If an election official tells you that you are at the wrong polling place, you can ask them for help finding the correct polling place or use one of the resources listed above. If you believe you’re at the right polling place but your name isn’t on the voter list, you are allowed to, and should, ask for a provisional ballot.

I Changed My Mind about Mail-In Voting, What Do I Do?

Don't worry. Bring your ballot and the return envelope to your polling place on Election Day. You must bring the entire mail-in ballot package, including the envelope with your name on it.

Poll workers will cancel it and you will be able to vote in person at the poll.

If you don’t have your entire mail-in ballot package, you will have to vote on a provisional ballot.

Advice for to Staying Safe at the Polls

1. Wear a Mask and Practice Social Distancing.

Polling locations will be equipped with hand sanitizer, poll workers will be wearing masks, and social distancing will be encouraged wherever possible.

2. To avoid crowds, try to vote at off-peak hours, if possible.

Voting during off-peak hours, usually from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., can help you avoid crowds and reduce the time you may have to spend waiting in line.

For many people, voting during off-peak hours is not possible due to work or other responsibilities. If that's the case, voting in the early morning is usually faster than the evening.

3. Be aware of voter intimidation.

Any activity that threatens, harasses or intimidates voters outside the polling place or inside the polling place is illegal. This includes any activity intended to, or having the effect of, interfering with any voter’s right to vote.

Individuals who witness voter intimidation or who are victims of voter intimidation should report the incident to their County Board of Elections and District Attorney. Voters should also report issues to the Department of State at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877- 868-3772).

4. Know your Rights.

An election official, poll watcher, or another voter may only challenge a voter if they think the voter does not live in the precinct or is not the person the voter says they are. If you are concerned about this, bring an official ID with you.

The PA ACLU has compiled this great online resource to ensure voters know their rights at the polls.

Stay safe and make sure your voice is counted!