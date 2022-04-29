You can't possibly forget that an election is coming up. The advertisements are everywhere, signs are cropping up in yards, and most television commercials are pitting candidate against candidate.

Pennsylvanians who intend to participate in the May 17 primary election must register to vote no later than this Monday, May 2.

Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November 8 general election. That may change in the future with the introduction of SB-690 to the Pennsylvania state senate, proposing major alterations to how primaries function in the state.

If you register to vote online, the form must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 2.

Paper voter registration forms must be received by your county voter registration office by close of business on Monday. Find them here.

Find your voter registration status: check it here.

Once registered, voters may choose to vote in person, or by mail-in or absentee ballot. To learn more about your options, click here.

