Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — In a veritable hotbed for politician visits, northeastern Pennslylvania will host former President Trump on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre. His visit comes just days after President Biden's stop in Wikes-Barre.

Doors for the rally, held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Boulevard, open at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Fellow Republican candidates including State Senator Doug Mastriano, running for governor; Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. senator; and Jim Bognet for U.S. representative will begin their remarks at 4 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police warn of traffic delays in and around the area.

Workers are expecting a full house of more than 100,000 people. PA Home Page reports that people are already showing up for the rally.

Security fences are in place and tents are being set up at the entrance. Vendors who make a living following Trump rallies across the country are setting up with their memorabilia and merchandise.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.