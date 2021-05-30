Washington, D.C. – Regarding Friday's vote in the Senate to establish a commission to examine the events of January 6, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's Communications Director Steve Kelly offered the following statement about Toomey's absence and how he would have voted:

“Senator Toomey has a family commitment he has to attend to today. Had he been in Washington, Senator Toomey would have voted in favor of the motion to proceed to the January 6th commission legislation with the expectation that the Senate would consider, and Senator Toomey would have supported, an amendment that addresses Republican concerns about partisan staffing and the duration of the commission.”