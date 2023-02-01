Elimsport, Pa. — Timothy A.B. Reitz, a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, attorney, and former Clinton Township auditor, has begun a campaign for Magisterial District Judge for southeastern Lycoming County. The region includes Elimsport/Washington Township, Hughesville, Picture Rocks, and Unityville.

The youngest son of Jerry and Paulette Reitz, Timothy graduated from Montgomery Area High School, joined the U.S. Navy, and graduated from Penn College Magna Cum Laude after his enlistment. While earning his undergraduate degree, Reitz worked as a paralegal. He earned his law degree from Roger Williams School of Law, Rhode Island.

During his time in law school, Reitz volunteered with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection's enforcement division, helping to prosecute violations of commercial fishing quotas. During his final year of law school, he was one of two U.S. representatives chosen to clerk with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg, Germany.

After earning the title of attorney, Reitz returned home and has spent the last 18 years practicing general litigation. He has practiced civil, criminal, and domestic litigation across the Commonwealth, appearing before numerous state and federal courts. He currently works at the law firm of Carpenter, Harris, and Flayhart.

Reitz' community involvement includes serving as Clinton Township auditor for several years and representing clients pro bono (unpaid volunteer work) through North Penn Legal Services. He also sometimes represents military veterans for free.

Outside of his work as an attorney, Reitz has coached youth and high school wrestling for over 10 years and has also been a coach and referee for AYSO soccer. He is a former member of the Lions Club and takes part in the Great Cycling Challenge to raise money for cancer research.

Attorney Reitz currently resides in Elimsport with his wife Rebeka and three children Charlee, Alaina, and Abner. Additional information about Reitz and his campaign for judge is available on TimReitzforjudge.com.

