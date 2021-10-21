Williamsport, Pa. -- The city council race in Williamsport is shaping into what should be a very interesting election. The need for strong leadership is clear now more than ever as the city is facing serious financial questions.

Following an audit unveiled to the city council finance committee on Tuesday by RKL, the accounting and business consulting firm hired to perform an audit on River Valley Transit (RVT) financials, the committee approved to share the audit with all of city council and the public during their meeting Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

As presented to the committee Tuesday, RKL will explain their "adverse opinion" regarding the balances on financial statements, assets owed, and liabilities related to RVT.

The transit authority is currently shouldering a debt in excess of $11 million, according to RKL. Considering the authority operates on grant funding from state and federal sources, the debt is concerning and in some cases unexplainable, auditors have said.

Williamsport City Council candidates

Liz Miele, incumbent Democrat, has served 12 years on city council, is currently finance committee chair and Vice-President of council. Miele is Executive Chef and part owner of the Herdic House Restaurant in downtown Williamsport.

Dave Banks, incumbent Democrat, ran for council in 2019, but lost by a small margin. Banks was appointed to council following the resignation of then-Councilman Derek Slaughter, who was elected Williamsport's first Democratic mayor since 1992.

Jeana Longo, Democrat, is an attorney and a former county public defender who is currently in private practice.

Eric Beiter, Republican, was the Republican nominee for mayor of Williamsport against Slaughter in 2019. A political newcomer as well, Beiter is a manager and member of the family who owns Beiter's Furniture Mattress Appliances in South Williamsport.

Randall J. Allison, incumbent Republican, is in his third term on council, is the current president of the Williamsport city council.

Bill Hall, Libertarian, is a former president of Williamsport city council, has served more than a decade, along with both Allison and Miele. He is a former Republican. By his own omission at a recent city council forum, Hall is the first Libertarian to be on the ballot in Williamsport. Hall did not appear to have any other campaign social media accounts.