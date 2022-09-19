US constitution stock pic.jpg
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following an annual tradition, Michael Nelson, professor of political science from Penn State, will present a public lecture titled "The U.S. Supreme Court in 2022" at Susquehanna University.

The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Degenstein Meeting Rooms 4 and 5 in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. The public lecture is free to attend.

Professor Nelson specializes in American politics, state politics, and judicial politics. His research examines the effects of judicial elections, public support for courts and the rule of law in the United States and abroad, and the effects of collegiality on judicial behavior.

Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree in politics and English with a concentration in business law from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, and his doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.

