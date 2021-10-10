A recent poll by Susquehanna Polling & Research, based out of Harrisburg, showed that former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta has a strong lead in the race for the Republican nomination. If Barletta wins, he will succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

The poll, which surveyed 313 likely Republican voters positioned Barletta at a 27 percent lead over State Sen. Scott Martin at 6 percent. However, according to an article by The Hill, 60 percent of those surveyed said they remain undecided on their choice for the 2022 Republican nominee for governor, among the nine republican nominees.

Barletta was a member of congress from 2011-1019, and lost the 2018 U.S. Senate election against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. He also was mayor of Hazleton from 2000-2010.

A strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, he endorsed Trump in March 2016.

While the Republican field for governor is fairly crowded, the Democratic side has remained mostly quiet with no "officially" declared candidates for governor. However, the general consensus among Democratic Party insiders is that Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro will be the candidate which Democrats will coalesce around. Shapiro has been the state's attorney general since 2017.



