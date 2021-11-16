Harrisburg, Pa. -- Tipped workers can now benefit from a new rule that raises their earnings during "non tipped work." The Department of Labor (USDOL) has issued a new Tip Regulation which dismisses a former DOL rule and responds to a lawsuit that began under the Trump Administration.

Under the new regulation, tipped workers can only be paid the tipped minimum wage when engaged in work that generates tips, with the exception of 20 percent of the work week. This ensures that employers do not extend the reduced cash wage to all employee work contributions, all week long. Tipped minimum wage is currently $2.13 per hour federally and $2.83 per hour in Pennsylvania.

The former DOL rule would have eliminated a twenty percent cap on the amount of non-tipped work a tipped worker could do and still receive only the tipped minimum wage. This means that employers could continue to pay the minimum wage value even after an employee completes 20 percent of untipped work during the work week. With a "cap" in effect, tipped works nationwide would face lower pay.

The new rule restores the twenty percent cap and imposes an additional limit of thirty consecutive minutes of non-tipped work. In addition, it provides helpful, clarifying definitions for tipped work, non-tipped work, and work that does not generate tips itself but directly supports tipped work.

As restaurants continue to re-open, and as restaurants urgently seek tipped workers, this issue is important for tipped employees and employers to understand.



