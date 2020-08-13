Harrisburg, Pa. -- Thousands of Pennsylvania workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 have still not received Unemployment Compensation (UC).

Yesterday, Jim Cox (R-Berks/Lancaster) Chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee, convened a meeting to identify the failings in the UC system.

As of Aug. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry reported that almost 2 million Pennsylvanians had filed fro employment benefits since Mar. 15 when the government shut down due to COVID-19. Despite the state re-opening, many places continue to remain closed and COVID-19 precautions and worries have forced many individuals to leave their jobs.

The economic fall out from COVID-19 has affected individuals all over the state. In just one week, from Jul. 25- Aug. 1, 211 new UC claims were filed in Lycoming county, alone.

“Unemployment compensation benefits are supposed to act like a parachute to help dislocated workers experiencing an economic freefall,” Cox said. “For too many Pennsylvanians, that parachute simply never opened. They and their families are still freefalling.”

As Pennsylvanians continue to struggle financially while not receiving the help they need, many shared their stories with the media and turned to their local leaders looking for answers, prompting yesterday's meeting in the capital.

To provide information about the UC benefits, Gerard Oleksiak, the Secretary of Labor and Industry virtually attended the meeting. Using statistics about the UC system, Oleksiak defended the work of the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

As of Aug 7, stated Oleksiak, 98% of all regular UC claims filed between Mar. 15 and Jul. 4 had been paid out or deemed ineligible. Additionally, Oleksiak noted that L&I increased their staff by 114%, that staff worked a total of 242,000 hours of overtime, and listed the amount of phone calls, emails, and chats staff had responded to during the pandemic.

"Any allegation that the short comings of Pennsylvania's UC system are the result of inaction, apathy, or idleness on the part of public servants who have kept this system running...is, candidly, recklessly misguided and misinformed," said Oleksiak.

As reasons for potential delays in UC benefits, Oleksiak noted that an initial claim can proceed "down as many as 19 pathways" in their online system and "only one of those pathways does not require manual intervention" by a L&I staff member.

Additionally, the Oleksiak noted there was a higher number of claims filed that required examination by staff due to issues with "identity, out of state wages, wage history retrieval, severance pay, school employees, military wages, and more."

Finally, Oleksiak noted that UC benefits can be delayed if they are not continually filed or due to problems with mailing.

Legislative Representatives at the meeting were skeptical about Oleksiak's positive spin on the UC work of the L&I Department and brought up the stories of eligible Pennsylvanians who had not received any UC benefit. Representatives asked blunt questions about the specifics of what has been done to remedy the problems with the UC benefit system and distribution of the benefits.

Responses to the legislators prompting cited increased staff and the use of debit cards as efforts to remedy the situation. All of the invited speakers noted that the increased number of claims being filed presented the biggest difficulty.

The meeting also discussed recent spikes in UC fraud which took place following the drastic increase in applications and benefit disbursements caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

Keith Welks, deputy treasurer for fiscal operations at the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer, discussed his department's role in ensuring the UC benefit checks reach their intended recipients and the difficulties they faced during the pandemic. Carl Hammersburg, manager of government and health care risk and fraud at SAS, spoke on fraudulent UC benefit checks.

Legislators at the hearing expressed their desires to protect unsuspecting Pennsylvanians who may have had a fraudulent UC claim submitted in their name without their knowledge.

“We’ve had people come to our offices with checks that showed up in their mailboxes even though they never applied for them,” Cox said. “We want to make sure the person who filed the fraudulent claim is prosecuted, but the person who received the undesired check won’t be harassed or threatened with being arrested.”

The meeting yesterday will hopefully be a step towards ensuring all Pennsylvanians eligible for UC benefits receive them. For many families who did not receive any UC benefits for claims filed months ago, it may be too little too late.

"With such a large number of claims in the UC system, it's inevitable that there will be delays and difficulties in getting people their payments," said Rep. Patrick Harkins (D-Erie). "However this is no consolation to the increasingly desperate families."