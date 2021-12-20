As the state continues its redistricting assessment, a set of preliminary proposals have been approved at the state level as of last Thursday, Dec. 16. At this stage, public comment is encouraged prior to decisions on a Final Reapportionment Plan.

Related reading: How to get involved in Pa.’s pivotal redistricting process

Redistricting plans are traditionally redrawn for the purpose of equally dividing populations amongst the districts in a state, according to the Pennsylvania redistricting website. However, residency in a specific district also determines which communities vote for which representatives, according to the Pennsylvania governor's website. Further explanation can be found here.

The current, outlined House reapportionment plan proposes to remove the Montoursville Borough, Fairfield and Upper Fairfield township from the 84th district, instead placing each within the 83th district, which includes Williamsport.

Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell publicly addressed the localized impact this proposed change may have upon the Montoursville Borough, and the two surrounding Fairfield townships.

Bagwell submitted a public comment, as described in his post, that stresses the different needs of the greater Montoursville community and the Williamsport community; and how these differences may divide the duties of representatives, or even "fracture" their "loyalties."

The change may also threaten community diplomacy, causing a separation of "long-term township partners" that Montoursville has cultivated over time, according to Bagwell.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission will hold public hearings as they review the plans, according to the Pennsylvania Redistricting website.

The Commission invites public exceptions by mail or website upload by a deadline of Jan. 18, 2022. The January hearings for public comment will be live-streamed; details have not yet been released.



