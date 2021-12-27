Harrisburg, Pa. – Last week, the Pennsylvania House passed a new state law on broadband internet access that will direct funding toward rural and underserved communities.

House Bill 2071 enables the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to coordinate and facilitate funds anticipated through a federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress.

The Commonwealth is expected to receive at least $100 million initially with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion, according to a release from state representatives sponsoring the bill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic proved once and for all that access to high-speed internet is not a luxury but a necessity,” Rep. Martin Causer said. “Successful expansion of broadband comes down to coordination and funding, and this new law addresses both. It is what we need to get across the finish line of providing broadband to all who need it.”

Under the bill, the authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or having broadband developed, helping to minimize duplication and maximize the use of existing infrastructure.

The authority would also be charged with identifying access to funding sources and help coordinate joint efforts for broadband buildout.



