Pennsylvania's chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. His announcement is expected to come on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

If Shapiro wins the nomination, he would succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

Shapiro, 48, has been Attorney General since 2017. He was a Montgomery county commissioner from 2012-2017, having been instrumental in flipping Montgomery county from Republican to Democrat. Shapiro also was a state representative from 2005-2012.

KDKA2/CBS Pittsburgh has reported that Shapiro will be making his announcement in the opposite part of the state where he is from.

"Josh Shapiro has run very well here in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Last years election he actually ran ahead of everybody on the ballot, including President Biden," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, as reported by KDKA2.

Ever since World War Two, the governor's office in Pennsylvania has switched political hands every eight years.

While the Republican field for governor is crowded, Shapiro is expected to be the only Democrat to announce for governor, which has been common insider political knowledge for quite sometime. This would leave a very clear path for Shapiro.

Currently there are 3,622,410 registered Democrats in Pa. versus 3,179,303 Republicans. While urban areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have been progressively becoming more Democrat, area's like rural Pa. have been seeing slow decreases in Republican voter registration.

Voters go to the voting booth to choose their nominees on May 17, 2022, some seven months from now.

Shapiro is expected to head the gubernatorial ticket with likely Democratic frontrunner Brian Sims as lieutenant governor, a state representative from center city Philadelphia, close to Shapiro's neighboring Montgomery County.

If elected, it would be the first time since the second world war that any political party has maintained control of the governor's office for more than eight years.