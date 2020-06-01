Northcentralpa.com spoke to Joe Hamm and David Hines, two Republican candidates for the nomination in the 84th House of Representatives district. Rep. Garth Everett is retiring after a long career, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Mike Dincher, the third candidate in this race, did not respond to requests for an interview.

Your thoughts on the pandemic shutdown and the economic pain that's still to come?

Hamm: "We need to get our economy open again ... we need to allow small business owners to innovate like they do everyday ... I think governor was unfortunately playing politics. Our cases in Centre County were similar to Lycoming."

Hines: "I want the small businesses to get opened up. I think we can do that safely following the guidelines. They can’t afford to stay closed. Jobs should be our number one priority now … We need to figure out a way to divert some of our funding to help these small businesses get rolling again."

What reforms do you favor to property taxes?

Hamm: The candidate said he is behind the house and senate bill 76.

"It's a spending problem not a revenue problem."

Hines: "Let’s say we go to a flat tax. We don’t know if that’s our money. If there's a way to keep that money local, great … People buying in our area helping with that instead of just property owners … by putting heads together like we did in old days we can come up with a solution."

What are your thoughts on the health care system and how we can improve it?

Hamm: "Let the free market compete. There needs to be competition ... Government does play a role in these mergers, as part of keeping monopolies from occurring. That’s why Geisinger ended up with Jersey Shore and not UPMC."

Hines: "Obviously it would be nice to get costs down, especially prescriptions. Also I think that the health crisis starts out as a mental health crisis. If we were all doing what we’re supposed to be doing eating healthy, exercising, that’s where it starts. You can reverse the effects of a lot of these health issues by your diet. We have become such a fast food society we’re eating all the wrong things."

What is your stance on marijuana legalization, for medical or recreational use?

Hamm: "(Medical) is working. I hear it every day from those who prescribe it ... I oppose recreational legalization."

Hines: "I support alternative medicine is what I call it. I have read people are getting off opioids and they’re going to alternatives. More of a holistic approach. Getting away from pharmaceuticals. If that’s what it does and saves somebody’s life then I would be in favor of it.

I'm just not ready to see (recreational legalization) yet. I think it’s coming. I don’t know if that’s going to cause more problems or maybe it won't."

What's your take on school choice, cyber, and charter schools?

Hamm: "I'm a big proponent for school choice. I believe every parent should have the choice to send their students to a school that best fits the needs of their children."

Hines: "I support public schools. That’s what they’re there for … When on the school board I could not understand why spending like $800,000 going to private schools. I went to private school and parents had to pay for that. Why are public schools paying for charter schools? If you want to take your child to a private school that’s your doing.”

Rural internet access: how do we improve it?

Hamm: "Public private partnerships ... local governments will be stepping up to invest in our communities."

Hines: "I'd continue the broadband push that Garth was working on. We may end up being at home longer than we want to be. There are portions of northern Lycoming where we don’t have any service right now. We need to get people together including the telecom companies and say let’s get this done."