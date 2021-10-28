Harrisburg – Pennsylvania agriculture can expect improvements to environmental sustainability in the region after decades-old legislation on fertilizer use is now being reconsidered with respect to the climate today.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, a state House committee on agriculture approved revisions to Pennsylvania's 1956 Fertilizer Act, according to a release from prime sponsor Senator Gene Yaw.

“Pennsylvania’s Fertilizer Act was first passed in 1956 and has not been substantially modernized in 20 years,” said Sen. Yaw. “The updates I am proposing, in consultation with industry and state agencies, will unquestionably reduce the environmental impact of fertilizer applied to lawn and turf areas, while ensuring that the land will be able to receive adequate nutrients."

"Homeowners investing in lawn care services have no way to know if the employees applying fertilizer to their yards are properly trained, and the Department of Agriculture has no authority to investigate irresponsible or illegal applications. This bill will change that," stated Sen. Yaw.

Senate Bill 251 will establish the following policies:

Best management practices for the use of fertilizer

Creation of a certification program for commercial and public applicators of fertilizer

Participation in homeowner and private agricultural fertilizer education through public outreach

Required labeling of all fertilizer products

Provides for the exemption of local laws and regulations

Re-establishes enhanced reporting requirements and provides a broad-based increase of fees, while repealing the separate classification for small package fees for inspections

“The bill seeks to level the playing field so everyone, not just farmers, can decrease nutrient run-off and be part of the solution for cleaner Pennsylvania waters,” added Sen. Yaw.

According to Sen. Yaw's release, similar legislation has already been enacted in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, and the industry has expressed a strong desire for consistency across the region and state.

Several organizations voiced support for the measure including The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world’s largest marketer and distributor of lawn and garden products, according to Sen. Yaw's release.

The legislation will now move to the full House of Representatives for consideration.