We hear about missing persons cases in the news, question police prosecution of cases, but we may not question where police guidelines come from. In part, they come from legislative decisions. The House recently adopted two bills that would address missing persons cases in the criminal justice system.

House Bill 488 addresses the endangering the welfare of a child law, expanding it to include cases in which a parent, stepparent or other guardian of a child fails to report that the child has gone missing within 24 hours.

The bill would make failure to report the disappearance of a child a third-degree felony, which carries a potential penalty of up to seven years of prison time. The measure takes inspiration from the case of Caylee Anthony, a 2-year-old Florida girl who wasn’t reported missing by her mother until 31 days after she was last seen.

House Bill 930 would require the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to turn over DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), a nationwide clearinghouse established in 2008.

NAMUS has expanded in subsequent years by linking with other national databases. In 2012, NAMUS collaborated with the FBI to add a fingerprint unit to its search capability. According to Pa. representative Kurt Masser, the goal of the legislation is to help bring closure to families who have lost loved ones.

Both bills will move to the Senate for review.



