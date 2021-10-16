The PA House recently passed legislation that would require K-12 schools to post their curricula online in a standardized, user-friendly manner. The goal is to help parents more easily research what their children will be taught in school.

Information to be posted would include academic standards, instructional materials, assessment techniques, course syllabus and a title or link to all textbooks being used. Under the bill, it would have to be posted prior to the start of each school year.

The bill also stipulates that a school administrator or designee would be required to post the information online, so as not to burden teachers. Also, school entities would have 30 business days to update their websites after approval of updated curricula.

Legislators argue that this bill would not create an additional burden for schools or teachers. School policies already entail parent or guardian access to information about curriculum, including academic standards to be achieved, instructional materials and assessment techniques, as well as a process for the review of instructional material.

Given that each school entity adopts its own policy for making curriculum available to parents and guardians, there is no standardized method for individuals to view curriculum. By requiring this information be available online, House Bill 1332 creates a uniform procedure for parents, guardians and school entities alike.

To ensure sufficient time for each school entity to post curriculum online, the requirements set forth in the bill do not begin until the start of the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, the chief school administrator or a designee would be responsible for updating and maintaining the website.