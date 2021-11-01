The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has raised controversy since Governor Wolf's commitment to the initiative in 2019 by executive order — a decision that made Pa. the first state to join without legislative approval.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a regional partnership between 10 Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states that work to limit regional carbon emissions from electric power plants in participating states, according to the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection. For an overview of RGGI and Pa's participation, watch a DEP webinar.

The process of implementing RGGI in a state can be simplified into steps:

States set a cap on the amount of allowable CO2 emissions from a plant.

The state ensures the cap is met by selling allowances to powerplants per each unit of carbon emission at their plant.

The state uses the revenue from the sale of allowances to reinvest in the state economy.

On Oct. 27, the Senate approved a concurrent resolution to block RGGI regulations on power plants. Now, the resolution moves to the House before moving to Governor Wolf for final action.

Governor Wolf is likely to veto the resolution given his support of RGGI. A two-thirds vote of approval from the Senate can override a veto; however, the senate approval on Oct. 27 was just shy of a two-thirds percentage, according to the PA environmental digest. More legislators would need to express support of the resolution if if returns to the Senate.

Legislators have been vocal about their disapproval of Pa's entry into RGGI, including Senator Gene Yaw, who serves Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties.

Sen. Yaw has stressed the rapid rise in the RGGI carbon tax, shifting from $5.20 per ton of CO2 to $9.20 per ton, over the past two years. These economic effects of RGGI are likely to hurt low-income communities and seniors the most, claimed Yaw during a Senate hearing on the resolution.

Citing data from the Energy Information Agency (EIA) and studies from Penn State and the PJM Interconnection, Sen. Yaw's press release from the hearing notes that RGGI will increase electric rates by as high as 18%.

"RGGI is a license to pollute by allowing polluters to buy credits and continue to pollute,” stated Sen. Yaw.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has also weighed in recently. Last week, Shapiro issued the following statement, according to AP news reports:

“We need to take real action to address climate change, protect and create energy jobs and ensure Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable and clean power for the long term. As governor, I will implement an energy strategy which passes that test, and it’s not clear to me that RGGI does.”

In his role as Attorney General, Shapiro formally reviewed the RGGI regulations, in their proposal form, and ruled them constitutional. The legality is questioned on the grounds that RGGI is effectively a tax because it generates more revenue than the costs accrued from power plants, reports the Pennsylvania capital star.

The Attorney General's office will review the final form of the regulations.