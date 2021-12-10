Harrisburg -- In an ideal example of legislators listening to their constituents, a house government committee has agreed to review a Pennsylvania resident's plan at the General Assembly.

On December 8, Representative Seth Grove (R-York), chairman of the House State Government Committee, announced that a citizen-created map has been selected as a preliminary plan for congressional redistricting. The plan was submitted by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt through the committee's public online mapping tool.

“Over the last several months, advocates and every-day Pennsylvanians told us they didn’t want the process of years past,” Grove said. “The people of Pennsylvania asked for increased public involvement, a map that was drawn by people, not by politicians, and the opportunity to offer comment on a preliminary plan before a final vote was taken.”

He continued: “Today, I am proud to announce that a citizen’s map, not a map drawn by legislators, has been introduced for consideration by the General Assembly, and for the first time in Pennsylvania history, is posted for public view and comment.”

Holt’s map was one of the 19 verified statewide maps submitted to the committee. To view the preliminary map, residents should visit www.paredistricting.com and click on “Preliminary Map.” There, users will be able to view the map and offer public comments.

“The introduction of this map is a starting point, and we look forward to hearing the thoughts of residents across Pennsylvania about how this map would impact their community and how they are represented in Washington, D.C.,” Grove said.

Holt’s map was introduced by Grove because it was drawn without political influence; complies with constitutionally mandated criteria; satisfies equal population requirements; limits splits of townships, municipalities and other local subdivisions; and is comprised of districts that are compact and contiguous, all of which were highlighted as priorities by the majority of testifiers and residents throughout the committee’s extensive regional hearings and online public input process.

“This is a historic step forward in transparency and good government,” Grove said.

The State Government Committee will hold two meetings in Harrisburg regarding the preliminary plan: one on December 9 at 5:30 p.m., as an informational session, and one on December 13 at 8 a.m. to vote on the proposed map.

The meetings will be live-streamed at www.paredistricting.com.

“I look forward to kicking off the legislative process and getting a map before the people of Pennsylvania for feedback and consideration,” Grove said.

In addition to the ability to comment on the preliminary citizen map, residents can also watch or read testimony from one of the 12 previously held hearings and view previously submitted statewide maps, communities of interest and public comments.



