As national debate circles around transgender athletes, Pennsylvania legislators are attempting to set new guidelines for sex-based sports performance at the state level, a decision which may be met with dissent.

House Bill 972 applies to both K-12 public schools and public universities regulated by the state; private universities are not subject to the rule.

An institution must designate any athletic sport as either male, female, or co-ed/mixed, according to the bill, known as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. The bill includes a prohibition against male athletes on female sports teams: biological males cannot play a sport designated for "females, women, or girls."

The bill defines sex as "the biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up." For transgender athletes, in particular, this definition is not specific enough.

Many transgender people undergo hormone therapy which alters their physiology, as explained by an article in Science which reviewed the impact of hormone levels on sports performance.

The bill also adds protections for the public universities, restricting any challenge—complaint, investigation, etc.—from a government entity or athletic organization.

For students, however, any violations of the sex designations can be legally challenged. A student "deprived" of an "athletic opportunity" or who "suffers harm" can take the violation to court.

Alternatively, any student or school who reports a violation and faces "retaliation" as a result, can then pursue legal action.

The bill has passed a House committee and now moves on to the full state House for approval.



