Jersey Shore, Pa. - A previous small business owner, elected official, mother, wife, and republican, Angela Grant has announced her run for office for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

“I am running for Lt. Governor to help give Pa. residents back their voice in Harrisburg,” Grant said.

"The last year and a half have been a disaster, and it is time for a change." She cited that one of the responsibilities for Lt. Governor is to chair the Local Government Advisory Committee, which consists of representation from municipalities, legislators, and business owners and gives them a chance to talk to leaders in Harrisburg about how current legislation is affecting them.

"It is time that Harrisburg starts listening," she said.

As a previous small business owner, Grant can relate to what small businesses have been dealing with. Grant and her husband owned a small business in the southern part of Pa. Like most small business owners, Grant said they worked 90+ hours a week to grow the business.

"It was through that hard work and determination that the business grew, and we were able to create jobs," she said. "I will take that same hard work and determination to Harrisburg to fight for small businesses.”

Unfortunately, many Pennsylvania businesses have permanently closed their doors. Grant points to renewed leadership in Harrisburg to encourage entrepreneurs to start their businesses in the commonwealth and support the ones that are currently open.

In addition to small business, Grant said that community involvement has been and continues to be important to her. From being a Little League president, soccer coach, and having various other involvements, she has traveled to different parts of the state and handled an array of different issues.

"This has strengthened my ability to listen; to see the problems from multiple viewpoints, and then figure out a solution to those problems," she said. One of the key takeaways that Harrisburg needs to learn is “what works for one community in Pa. will not always work for another.”

Grant is also an elected School Board Director. “I am well aware of the political jump from a School Board Director to running for a state office,” she acknowledged. "After a year a half of business and school restrictions, in addition to mask mandates and vaccine concerns, I have had to make decisions that have gone well past the typical landscape of a School Board Director,” she said.

"Pennsylvania residents are frustrated with mandates that do not make sense. They want to be able to trust their elected officials, not be controlled by them," Grant added.

Raised in Tioga County, Grant has lived in Pennsylvania her entire life. She graduated from Mansfield High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lock Haven University. Grant and her family attend a non-denominational church in Jersey Shore, Pa. Grant said she is a strong conservative and pro life. She is married with three sons and works as an accountant in Lycoming County.

For more information or to help work on the campaign, please visit Angela Grant for PA LT. Governor on Facebook.



