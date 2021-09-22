In August, "prison gerrymandering" came under scrutiny. The Legislative Reapportionment Commission passed a resolution that records votes from incarcerated individuals according to their previous residential district, not their current prison location.

Spotlight PA reported on the change, noting, "in Pennsylvania, it has boosted the population of primarily white, rural districts where many of the state prisons are located at the expense of communities of color in areas including Philadelphia and Allegheny County."

Opponents of this change offered alternative perspectives.

According to Spotlight PA reports, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said it seemed wrong to her that college students would be counted where they learn while incarcerated people would be counted in their home communities.

Spotlight also reported the perspective of House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), who said he was concerned about the legality of the resolution and believed the decision should be made by the entire legislature, not just by the reapportionment panel.

Ward and Benninghoff seem to have maintained their opposition, as a new statement reveals their mutual agreement on an adjusted resolution to the issue. Ward proposed the resolution on Tuesday. It would place additional guidelines on the collection of prison reallocation data, including a stipulation that "individuals incarcerated to a minimum sentence expiring after April 1, 2030, will be counted at the prison at which they reside."

Benninghoff provided comments on the adapted resolution. “The concept of prisoner reallocation is one of the worst examples of gerrymandering that has legislators picking their constituents. However, the resolution from Sen. Ward provides some commonsense guardrails on the previously adopted departure from past practice, equal treatment, and the limited scope of the powers of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission,” Benninghoff said.

“I remain committed to a fair, open and legal redistricting process, but I continue to remain concerned with the legality and fairness of the prisoner reallocation proposal adopted in August, even with the adoption of today’s resolution.”



