Pennsylvania voters will now have the option to vote by mail for any reason or none at all. Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot or traditional absentee ballot online, by mail, or in person until one week before the election. For help or to receive a paper application by mail, call 1-877-VOTESPA or visit votespa.com.

Voters can also sign up to become permanent mail-in or absentee ballot voters and automatically receive ballots by mail for the rest of the year.

For the 2020 primary, residents applications must be received online or by their respective county election office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Applying online is easy, quick and secure. If residents provide their email address, they will receive notifications about their application and ballot status.

Once the ballot is received in the mail, residents have until 8 p.m. on election day, June 2, to deliver their completed ballot to their county election office. If residents are mailing it, they need to do so as early as they can to ensure it arrives on time.

Voters who have already requested a mail-in or absentee ballot will receive a ballot for the rescheduled primary. There is no need to apply again if their address remains the same. If their address has changed since they applied, please contact the county election office to provide the updated address.