Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee approved four bills Tuesday that would update Pennsylvania’s existing environmental regulations and offer a solution to plug the state’s abandoned oil and gas wells, according to Senator Gene Yaw (R-23).

“The committee advanced four bills that will streamline existing environmental regulations and address ongoing problems, like uncertainty around accidental spills and generating money to plug orphaned oil and gas wells,” Sen. Yaw said. “I appreciate my colleagues’ support in advancing these important measures.”

House Bill 668: Adds a stakeholder from coal refuse energy and reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board (MRAB).

House Bill 1842: Amends the Clean Streams Law to require the Environmental Quality Board to further identify and define accidental spills that require reporting to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Senate Bill 945: Allocates proceeds from the sale of alternative energy credits to the Commonwealth Financing Authority to create a fund to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.

Senate Bill 1030: Amends the state's Air Pollution Control Act of 1959 to temporarily suspend a 2002 regulation that requires heavy-duty highway diesel engines sold in Pennsylvania to meet certification standards set by the California Air Resources Board.

The bills now advance to the full Senate for further consideration.