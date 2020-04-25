Harrisburg -- A bill introduced and sponsored by Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) is on Gov. Wolf's desk.

The bill allows ambulance companies "to apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for a waiver on staffing requirements for a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance," a press release from Owlett's office states.

“I’m excited to see an idea I had to help our rural ambulance companies best serve their communities being expanded to encompass the entire state,” Owlett said. “While our rural emergency medical services have been struggling for some time to meet mandated staffing levels, the spread of COVID-19 is making it increasingly difficult for ambulance companies in many areas of the state to continue their life-saving services."

The bill was amended in the Senate to include benefits for police and National Guard members who might be exposed to covid-19, giving them 60 days of leave without using sick or vacation time.

According to the Emergency Health Services Federation, under the usual rules, a BLS unit provides "one or more BLS ambulances staffed by an ambulance crew capable of providing medical assessment, observation, triage, monitoring, treatment, and transportation of patients who require EMS at or below the skill level of an EMT."

