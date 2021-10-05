Appalachia -- The Abandoned Mine Land Program expired, leaving coal mining communities to contend with environmental ruin and lost job opportunities.

In 1977, Congress established the AML fund under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA). Since then, the Abandoned Mine Lands program has eliminated over 46,000 open mine portals, reclaimed over 1,000 miles of dangerous highwalls, restored water supplies to countless residents of coalfield communities, and created jobs and economic development opportunities. It has also protected 7.2 million people nationwide from hazards like landslides and flooding that result from leaving damaged lands unaddressed.

The authorization of funding for the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) fund officially expired at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 30. This lapse in funding brings a new level of uncertainty to the AML program, which is responsible for cleaning up dangerous highwalls, open mine portals, and polluted streams left by the coal industry all over the country.

The last authorization of the AML Program was 2006. Since then, legislators have proposed numerous bills to reauthorize the program, before its termination this September, but the overall House ruling determined not to reinstate the program.

Specifically, the House reviewed a bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which would reauthorize the AML program and coal severance fee at a reduced rate, and provide an unprecedented $11.3 billion in AML funding toward the creation of thousands of new jobs across coal communities.

“It is incredibly disappointing and frustrating that Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Land Program to expire. This is the only source of revenue for coal mining communities to clean up environmental and human health hazards left behind by the coal industry that put people at risk on a daily basis,” said Chelsea Barnes, Legislative Director of Appalachian Voices. “These communities have powered our nation for more than a century — to let these people down is inexcusable. Congress must act immediately to reauthorize the AML program and provide long-term certainty to the state and tribal governments that administer the clean-up programs and the communities that rely on these funds.”

The full impact of the lost funding is unclear, but state and tribal agencies in the process of determining staffing and project funding levels for next year must reconsider their plans.

The expected funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill would have been a massive increase compared to the current annual distribution for AML reclamation and restoration. Over the last 40 years of the AML program, states have received just over $6 billion in total grant distributions. The investment included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is nearly double that amount over 15 years.

While the full cost of reclaiming all remaining AML sites will likely exceed $20 billion, the proposed funding would roughly equal the reclamation costs currently in the federal database.

“The failure to pass reauthorization of SMCRA and the infrastructure bill is a travesty for our coalfields communities that have suffered immensely from the legacy of abandoned mine lands and acid mine drainage [AMD]. It shows a lack of commitment and investment in the parts of the country that fueled the entire industrial revolution to help build our nation when there were very little environmental regulations in place,” said Bobby Hughes, Executive Director for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR).

“Our children are going to have to continue to live with polluted water and environmental land degradation -- that is an injustice that I would have thought we would be much further along in the last 3 decades of my career. We deserve clean water," continued Hughes.

Reclamation projects have already shown positive impacts on local communities, and many more projects are poised to create jobs with federal investments.

Outside Pennsylvania, West Virginia-based Downstream Strategies assessed the economic impact of the infrastructure legislation’s $11.3 billion in new AML funding for just Ohio, West Virginia, and Virginia. In West Virginia, 1,730 jobs would be created and $4.3 billion in economic output generated over 15 years. Ohio would add 680 jobs and $1.8 billion, while Virginia would add 300 jobs and $790 million. All together, this analysis found that annual distributions to West Virginia, Ohio, and Virginia will increase by about 8 to 10 times. Similar benefits are expected in coal-impacted areas from coast to coast. (View Estimated State Funding Distributions) Now, all of these benefits are at risk.

“To be so close to achieving a transformational investment in cleaning up abandoned coal mines and, instead, having the only source of funding for clean-up expire is gut wrenching. We're moving backward instead of forward. We’ve known about this expiration date since 2006. There’s no reason that we should have run up against this deadline,” said Rebecca Shelton, Director of Policy and Organizing for the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center.

AML sites pose health and safety risks to residents and stand as barriers to economic growth. Supporting these crucial infrastructure projects through the AML fund will put people to work repairing land and waterways damaged by mining, treating polluted waters, sealing and filling abandoned mine entries, and developing erosion prevention measures to prevent dangerous land and mudslides.



