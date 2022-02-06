public transport
Washington, D.C. – This past week, state government passed an infrastructure law to fund public transportation projects across the Commonwealth.

The $234 million package, administered by the Federal Transit Administration, will allow for infrastructure upgrades and new projects in both urban and rural areas, as well as funding to improve access to transit for seniors and people with disabilities. 

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, many of the Commonwealth’s public transit systems will be able to upgrade vehicles, improve facilities and provide faster, safer and more convenient service," said Senator Casey. "I’m also very pleased that this bill includes $8 million to directly make public transportation more accessible to our seniors and people with disabilities. This is just a down-payment of what’s to come for Pennsylvania’s public transit.” 

In addition to this funding, Pennsylvania communities will be able to compete for a $1.75 billion grant program to improve accessibility at rail stations thanks to Senator Casey’s All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act, a version of which was incorporated into the infrastructure law. Senator Casey has also introduced legislation to make public transportation more accessible for college students

The funding is for the first 4.5 months of fiscal year 2022. Additional funding can be expected after Congress passes an additional spending bill for the fiscal year. Breakdown of the funding is below:

State College and Williamsport are among the regional recipients.

City and Regional Funding

Allentown

$3,295,002

Altoona

$497,598

Binghamton, NY-PA

$175,078

Bloomsburg-Berwick

$298,579

Chambersburg

$259,995

East Stroudsburg, PA-NJ

$568,560

Erie

$2,243,151

Hagerstown, MD-WV-PA

$49,262

Hanover

$377,005

Harrisburg

$4,953,689

Hazleton

$336,095

Johnstown

$1,041,627

Lancaster

$9,654,897

Lebanon

$434,772

Monessen-California, PA

$983,636

Philadelphia

$147,188,295

Pittsburgh

$30,497,326

Pottstown

$540,176

Reading

$1,554,474

Scranton

$2,127,790

State College

$2,547,778

Uniontown-Connellsville

$898,383

Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-PA

$1,599

Williamsport

$1,609,619

York

$1,381,237

Youngstown, OH-PA

$399,050

Statewide Funding Levels

Funding for enhanced mobility of seniors and people with disabilities for communities under 200,000 in population

$2,536,761

State and metro planning

$2,116,917

Funding designated for rural areas or Appalachian counties

$11,344,637

Bus and bus facilities state formula

$3,437,118

State safety and oversight program

$784,455

  

Total funding

$234,134,561

*funding to increase mobility of seniors and disabilities is distributed within regional funds


