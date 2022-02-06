Washington, D.C. – This past week, state government passed an infrastructure law to fund public transportation projects across the Commonwealth.
The $234 million package, administered by the Federal Transit Administration, will allow for infrastructure upgrades and new projects in both urban and rural areas, as well as funding to improve access to transit for seniors and people with disabilities.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, many of the Commonwealth’s public transit systems will be able to upgrade vehicles, improve facilities and provide faster, safer and more convenient service," said Senator Casey. "I’m also very pleased that this bill includes $8 million to directly make public transportation more accessible to our seniors and people with disabilities. This is just a down-payment of what’s to come for Pennsylvania’s public transit.”
In addition to this funding, Pennsylvania communities will be able to compete for a $1.75 billion grant program to improve accessibility at rail stations thanks to Senator Casey’s All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act, a version of which was incorporated into the infrastructure law. Senator Casey has also introduced legislation to make public transportation more accessible for college students.
The funding is for the first 4.5 months of fiscal year 2022. Additional funding can be expected after Congress passes an additional spending bill for the fiscal year. Breakdown of the funding is below:
State College and Williamsport are among the regional recipients.
City and Regional Funding
Allentown
$3,295,002
Altoona
$497,598
Binghamton, NY-PA
$175,078
Bloomsburg-Berwick
$298,579
Chambersburg
$259,995
East Stroudsburg, PA-NJ
$568,560
Erie
$2,243,151
Hagerstown, MD-WV-PA
$49,262
Hanover
$377,005
Harrisburg
$4,953,689
Hazleton
$336,095
Johnstown
$1,041,627
Lancaster
$9,654,897
Lebanon
$434,772
Monessen-California, PA
$983,636
Philadelphia
$147,188,295
Pittsburgh
$30,497,326
Pottstown
$540,176
Reading
$1,554,474
Scranton
$2,127,790
State College
$2,547,778
Uniontown-Connellsville
$898,383
Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-PA
$1,599
Williamsport
$1,609,619
York
$1,381,237
Youngstown, OH-PA
$399,050
Statewide Funding Levels
Funding for enhanced mobility of seniors and people with disabilities for communities under 200,000 in population
$2,536,761
State and metro planning
$2,116,917
Funding designated for rural areas or Appalachian counties
$11,344,637
Bus and bus facilities state formula
$3,437,118
State safety and oversight program
$784,455
Total funding
$234,134,561
*funding to increase mobility of seniors and disabilities is distributed within regional funds