Washington, D.C. – This past week, state government passed an infrastructure law to fund public transportation projects across the Commonwealth.

The $234 million package, administered by the Federal Transit Administration, will allow for infrastructure upgrades and new projects in both urban and rural areas, as well as funding to improve access to transit for seniors and people with disabilities.

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, many of the Commonwealth’s public transit systems will be able to upgrade vehicles, improve facilities and provide faster, safer and more convenient service," said Senator Casey. "I’m also very pleased that this bill includes $8 million to directly make public transportation more accessible to our seniors and people with disabilities. This is just a down-payment of what’s to come for Pennsylvania’s public transit.”

In addition to this funding, Pennsylvania communities will be able to compete for a $1.75 billion grant program to improve accessibility at rail stations thanks to Senator Casey’s All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act, a version of which was incorporated into the infrastructure law. Senator Casey has also introduced legislation to make public transportation more accessible for college students.

The funding is for the first 4.5 months of fiscal year 2022. Additional funding can be expected after Congress passes an additional spending bill for the fiscal year. Breakdown of the funding is below:

State College and Williamsport are among the regional recipients.

City and Regional Funding Allentown $3,295,002 Altoona $497,598 Binghamton, NY-PA $175,078 Bloomsburg-Berwick $298,579 Chambersburg $259,995 East Stroudsburg, PA-NJ $568,560 Erie $2,243,151 Hagerstown, MD-WV-PA $49,262 Hanover $377,005 Harrisburg $4,953,689 Hazleton $336,095 Johnstown $1,041,627 Lancaster $9,654,897 Lebanon $434,772 Monessen-California, PA $983,636 Philadelphia $147,188,295 Pittsburgh $30,497,326 Pottstown $540,176 Reading $1,554,474 Scranton $2,127,790 State College $2,547,778 Uniontown-Connellsville $898,383 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-PA $1,599 Williamsport $1,609,619 York $1,381,237 Youngstown, OH-PA $399,050 Statewide Funding Levels Funding for enhanced mobility of seniors and people with disabilities for communities under 200,000 in population $2,536,761 State and metro planning $2,116,917 Funding designated for rural areas or Appalachian counties $11,344,637 Bus and bus facilities state formula $3,437,118 State safety and oversight program $784,455 Total funding $234,134,561

*funding to increase mobility of seniors and disabilities is distributed within regional funds



