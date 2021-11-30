Celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz is expected to announce his candidacy for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania being vacated by outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R). This comes after months of speculation surrounding Oz's senate run.

News outlets are saying Oz will announce his candidacy on Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, and he will join the ranks of other candidates such as business executive and Republican donor Carla Sands, who served as ambassador to Denmark during the Trump administration; and real estate developer Jeff Bartos, who was the 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor alongside former State Sen. Scott Wagner.

Conservative television commentator Kathy Barnette also joins the field of candidates who will actively be seeking the blessing of former president Donald Trump, as Trump gears up for what likely might be a third run for the White House to defeat President Joe Biden.

It has been reported that Oz has been residing for a number of years in New Jersey, but had switched his Republican voter registration to his in-law's in a Philadelphia suburb in December 2020. Records indicate that Oz twice voted by mail-in ballot but supposedly has not lived in the commonwealth since graduating from college in 1986.

Not only is the 2022 senate race expected to generate millions of dollars in election fundraising; it has the potential to determine control over the U.S. Senate and, ultimately, to sway the Biden agenda going into the 2024 presidential election.