Northcentralpa.com spoke to Herm Suplizio and Jim Brown, two Republican candidates for the nomination in the 25th Senate district, Sen. Joe Scarnati is retiring after a long career, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Rep. Cris Dush, the third candidate in this race, did not respond to emailed requests for an interview.

Your thoughts on the pandemic shutdown and the economic pain that's still to come?

Brown: "I'm all for getting Pennsylvania back to business. I was the only candidate of the three who said the governor definitely overstepped his constitutional authority. Like (Rep.) Daryl Metcalf said (Wolf) should be eligible for impeachment at this point.

"Jefferson County, the 25th district was not affected that much by the virus. There were a few casesk, mild I guess. Compared to what see around Philadelphia, why should the 25th district suffer for what’s Philadelphia going through?"

Suplizio: "I'm not big on Monday morning quarterbacking. Do I think Gov. Wolf did a good job? Probably not. One of the things I will give him a bad grade on is communications ...

"We’re going green in certain counties. If we’re going green let’s go green. Let people do what they do. Pretty much we do take care of ourselves (in the 25th district). We don’t ask for a lot out of people."

What reforms do you favor to property taxes?

Brown: "I'm pretty much in favor of Senate Bill 76. The idea behind it is property owners should not carry bulk of burden for schools. It uses sales tax and income tax. Distribute the tax burden that way then we wouldn’t have so many families losing houses and farms."

Suplizio:

"I'd look towards looking at a sales tax. I think property tax again hurts the elderly ... That's how I'd lean being on the phone with you. I'd have to be in there to figure out what else there is we could do."

What are your thoughts on the health care system and how we can improve it?

Brown: "I'd like to see it privatized more. I used to sell insurance and you wouldn't believe everything is government regulated ...

I don't like idea of state mandating (insurance). I guess I'm libertarian as far as this goes. I guess there should be a minimum."

Suplizio: "I'm a big proponent of our hospital here. We’re booming here. One of our largest employers. We do whatever we can to make sure we keep this hospital here ... We have got to make sure they have ample coverage for people in that area."

What is your stance on marijuana legalization, for medical or recreational use?

Brown: "Medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. I see them as different. From a farmers point of view. They could grow a hemp field and they didn't smoke it. Most of them were non smokers - they raised it because they could take it to market and get a good cash crop for it. I don't see state should take away livelihood of farmers case like that. From a medical point of view yes, we need it. From a recreational point of view it's not what you should put into your body."

Suplizio: "I’m for medical. I’m not for recreation. I think it’s just a gateway to other drugs."

There's lots of people in this area who have been affected by opioid addiction. What is the state's role in helping people in recovery?

Brown: "As long as people who want it got the money they’re going to get it someplace ... (Treatment) shouldn't be a government responsibility if government is involved in it. It should be doctors, clinics whatever that are doing those things for a fee, not tax dollars. I would privatize that industry."

Suplizio: "I think we have to be harder on our drug dealers … we need to do whatever we can to get people off of it."

What's your take on school choice, cyber and charter schools?

Brown: "Not every family has their needs met by one size fits all. Some need cyber, some need Christian, some need Catholic schools, some need public school, some need home school ... We need more choice."

Suplizio: "I think (charter schools) have a place in the heart of Philadelphia . I do not believe cyber schools are a good take for 25th district ... I know all these school districts around the 25th district are all good school districts."

Rural internet access: how do we improve it?

Brown: "What’s the solution? I think the solution from my perspective is we’ve got to allow competition to come in. Windstream has a monopoly in this area. This isn't just working out. We have to bring in competition and let companies offer best services possible ... I don't think we need more money pumped into it. I just think we need to have freedom to choose."

Suplizio: "We gotta move forward. We gotta push broadband especially now in cases with this whole thing, this coronavirus. We need to put it more on a fast track."

Anything else to add?

Brown: "I'm the only candidate in this race with a strict definition of term limits. I believe it should be one term."

Suplizio: "I'm going to be 60 years old next month. I don’t need this job ... I want to make sure we get our fair share back for 25th district."

