Sean Parnell, viewed as frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R), has dropped out of the race following a court ruling against him in a custody battle.

Parnell, 40, who was the pick of former president Donald Trump, leaves the race following allegations the Republican candidate was verbally and physically abusive toward his wife and children. Parnell's wife, Laurie Snell, said under oath her husband had physically pinned her and called her a "whore" while they were married, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania, a state which narrowly went to Donald Trump in 2016, and then narrowly to President Joe Biden in 2020, will arguably be the most watched senate race in the nation. Not only is the campaign expected to generate millions of dollars in election fundraising; it has the potential to determine control over the U.S. Senate and, ultimately, to sway the Biden agenda going into the 2024 presidential election.

Related reading: Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race: What we know so far

While many had coalesced around Parnell, the Trump favorite, his departure brings into question who the former president intends to help push toward the Republican nomination in order to face the eventual Democratic nominee.

No official polling has been done since Parnell exited the race, but the influence of Trump is far from over, and his support will likely be sought after by most candidates.

Former ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, a Trump-appointee, became CEO of Vintage Capital Group following the death of her husband, Fred Sands, in 2015. Sands is a Mechanicsburg native who spent time on Trump's 2016 campaign and was a major campaign contributor.

A regular television commentator and conservative author, Kathy Barnette was in the Armed Forces Reserves for a decade and spent time as an adjunct professor of Corporate Finance. Barnette is also a first-time candidate.

No stranger to statewide campaigning, Jeff Bartos was the 2018 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner.