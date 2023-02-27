Montoursville, Pa. — Victoria "Vickie" Marks announces her candidacy for

the Democratic nomination in the upcoming May primary. Marks hopes to win one of two open seats on the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners.

As a 25-year resident of Lycoming County, 27-year retired federal employee and lifelong community servant, Marks brings several critical skills, abilities, and life experiences to her role as a Lycoming County Commissioner.

Marks retired from the Williamsport Automated Flight Service Station after working 20 years as an Air Traffic Control Specialist. Marks was also an equal employment opportunity specialist, processing and investigating claims of discrimination and offering recommendations for resolution.

As a member of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, she was the local president representing all employees in union related matters.

Marks began her federal career at the age of 15, working part time as a clerk. After graduating Marks worked as a personnel assistant until being hired into the Air Traffic Training Program with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Accordingto Marks, she knows how to listen, seek common ground, and find solutions for people from all walks of life with a wide range of viewpoints.

Public service is as important to her as community service, which is demonstrated by her volunteerism, she said. Marks was a judicially-appointed special advocate providing vital information to the courts, to give children a voice in cases involving them and enabling judges to rule in the children’s best interest.

A member of Bible Study Fellowship in Williamsport since 2007, for the last eight years Marks has served as an assistant children’s supervisor. She has volunteered at the NE Sight Services for the Blind, Williamsport’s Habitat for Humanity, and most recently, advocating and assisting several area seniors.

Marks was raised in a military family that settled in the Washington D.C. area. Marks' father instilled in all of his children a patriotism and love for our country, she said. She understands the needs and struggles of our military personnel and veterans, and said she knows the importance of civil service and helping others.

People are Marks’ priority, from babies to our most vulnerable mature citizens, she said.

Marks moved to Montoursville in 1998 and raised a family with three boys. She understands the challenges of parenting in this day and age.

"If I’m elected, I will use all of my strengths and talents to serve all the people of Lycoming County," Marks said. "I look forward to representing them and I would appreciate their support and their votes."

Marks is currently petitioning throughout the area, seeking signatures to secure her name on the May ballot.

