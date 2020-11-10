Washington, D.C. – Local Republican Representatives issued statements regarding the election after multiple media outlets announced that Presidential Candidate Joe Biden was the presumptive winner of the 2020 General Election on Saturday. As is the case with all elections, the official results will not been certified until a few weeks are the final counts are finished.

President Donald J. Trump has cast doubt on the accuracy of voter counts and launched multiple lawsuits over alleged voter fraud. Additionally, local Republican officials have also offered their comments on the election.

“President Trump and former Vice President Biden have run hard, spirited campaigns that have inspired record civic engagement. I applaud both of them for their desire to serve our nation," said U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) in his statement on the media’s projection of the election outcome.

“Today’s announcement by the media of the election’s outcome is a projection. A final outcome will be reached when the election process concludes, which is after all legal votes have been counted, litigation is resolved, and any recounts are completed," continued Toomey.

“Democracy succeeds only when all sides can trust that the election process is fair and transparent," said Toomey. "Given the extremely close result, the American people must be assured that the process is being conducted with integrity."

Toomey advocated for transparency of the vote counts and encouraged state and local officials to actively observe the process to ensure the law is being followed.

“Every legal vote should be counted. That should not be a partisan belief." said Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) in his statement on the election.

“I want to assure Pennsylvanians and the American people that we are closely monitoring election-related misconduct and will use every legal and legislative tool at our disposal to stand up for the rule of law and the legitimacy of our elections."

Benninghoff advocated for Pennsylvania's election results to be audited prior to certification by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

“If people do not have faith in the election process, they will not have faith in the government elected by it,” concluded Benninghoff.

In addition, nine Pennsylvania Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) recently signed a letter urging Attorney General Shapiro to recuse himself from all legal challenges to the official results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

The letter alleges that Attorney General Shapiro’s dual role as political candidate and a neutral arbiter creates a conflict of interest.

Congressmen Fred Keller (PA-12), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Mike Kelly (PA-16), John Joyce (PA-13), Scott Perry (PA-10), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) signed the letter.

“The citizens of the United States, not media outlets, determine the outcome of elections. With recounts and legal challenges expected, we must let the process play out. Count every legal vote,” said Keller.