Williamsport, Pa. -- State Representative Jeff Wheeland will be retiring from the State House at the end of his current term, leaving an open field for Jamie Flick, the only candidate to announce a run for the 83rd district so far this term.

Wheeland was first elected to the House in the November 2014 election.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Lycoming County and one I will never forget, but I went to Harrisburg to serve my neighbors and our community, not make a career. Now is the time for someone new to continue our fight for conservative policies that help all of Pennsylvania,” Wheeland said in making his announcement.

A former small business owner and Lycoming County Commissioner, Wheeland quickly worked to prioritize conservative fiscal policies that would attract new jobs to the state. He also focused on the correlation between ensuring a strong education system and economic and job growth, which led to strong support of investment, choice, and accountability in the education system – including technical and vocational education.

“As a husband, father, and grandfather, it is time for me to step away and focus more time on my family as they have sacrificed so much over the years to allow me to serve,” said Wheeland, in explaining the impetus for his decision. “We are all only blessed with so much time on this earth and I want to spend more of it with those I love.”

Wheeland, who is a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, said that he will continue to make his home here even as he travels more to visit his children in different parts of the country.