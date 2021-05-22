Harrisburg, Pa. – House Rep. Brian Sims posted allegations to Facebook this afternoon that Sen. Doug Mastriano was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"HE WAS THERE! There’s been so much National and local speculation about when the FBI would finally arrest - & the U.S.ARMY court martial - former U.S. Army War College professor, retired colonel, and insurrectionist planner, Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano," Sims said.

A commenter to Sims' post attached an Instagram video that she claims shows the Senator walking through the barricades of the Capitol.

"He’s lied about his whereabouts, the timing, and his participating but his command authority & ACTUAL PRESENCE demand accountability!" Sims said.

Sims attached several images to his post, including one with an arrow pointing to an individual who he and Twitter user @K2theSky are claiming is Sen. Doug Mastriano.