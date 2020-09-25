With just 38 days to Election Day, President Trump will nominate 7th Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, multiple reports stated.

Trump was "impressed" after meeting with Barrett at the White House this week and plans to announce Barrett as his choice on Saturday, according to the New York Times.

Barrett's addition would give conservatives a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court and "shift the ideological balance of it sharply to the right," Business Insider reported.

Barrett, who opposes abortion, could drastically change the Supreme Court's ideas and ideals for years to come, according to the Times.

The Senate still has to confirm Trump's pick – something Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to do before Election Day, according to Business Insider.

Trump's nomination "will kick off a furious and unprecedented scramble to confirm her in the Senate before Election Day," the Times reported.