The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday that the next Presidential Debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, would be held virtually, citing health and safety concerns related to the president's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

President Trump has indicated he's not interested, telling FOX Business, "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about." Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien called it a "sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden" and said the president will have a rally instead.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has reportedly agreed to this format. According to his campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, "Vice President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together," she said, touting Donald Trump's "failed leadership on the coronaviurs" and its effect on the economy.

The Oct. 15 event is planned to be a town-hall-style debate during which both candidates would field questions from voters, moderated by Steve Scully of C-SPAN Networks from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Debates have historically been held in person, but it's not unheard of for candidates to debate from separate locations. For their third debate in 1960, Richard Nixon was in Los Angeles, John F. Kennedy in New York, while the moderator was in Chicago.

Trump has told reporters that he is feeling better since his hospitalization, even calling the virus a "blessing from God," but his physicians report that he is still taking dexamethasone, which is a drug prescribed to COVID-19 patients who are experiencing lung trouble.