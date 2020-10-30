Montoursville, Pa. -- President Trump is coming to Lycoming County. Here are a few important announcements in regards to President Trump's visit according to the Montoursville Police Department. He will be flying into Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. He will be flying into Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Attendance is by ticket only. Ask for yours here

Still planning to trick or treat? Read here

Things to expect:

The population of Montoursville may more than quadruple tomorrow. You can expect heavy traffic and difficulty finding parking. Buses have been arranged for transportation from the Lycoming Mall to the event. We do not have the time when the buses will start running as of yet. There will be an update when that is known.

There may be protesters. Be respectful of their rights and give them their space. We did not have any problem between to the protestors and Trump supporters last year and we do not expect it this year.

There will be a lot of people from out of town not familiar with Montoursville. They may be asking for directions or other general questions. Please be hospitable.

Non-emergency Police responses may be delayed.

Parking will be challenging. The Borough is not opposed to residents charging visitors for parking on their property. This helped a lot last year with parking congestion.

There is a High School playoff football game in town this day as well. Please consider avoiding Broad St. if in transit to the game. Consider I-180 to exit 21 and travel south on N. Loyalsock Ave. to Arch St. to get to the high school.

Those attending the event:

Remember, if you plan on parking in Montoursville, entry to the event must be made on foot from South Loyalsock Ave. Crossing the railroad tracks from South Arch St., South Montour St., Tombs Ln, PennDOT or Savoy Plaza will NOT be allowed. After the event you may cross the railroad tracks when you leave. The train will be stopped and will not be traveling.

Please find a legal place to park and plan on the possibility of walking a distance. Buses will be running from the Lycoming Mall to and from the event as well (we will update on times when we know). We ask all ride sharing companies and taxis to drop off on Broad St. near South Loyalsock Ave.

Do not block driveways or alleys. Please pay attention to the weather and dress appropriately.

The decision has been made to completely shut down Mill St. all day Saturday and will be reopened Sunday morning. The dog park will remain open.

Access will not be allowed to the soccer fields or baseball fields due to security concerns and concerns about visitors parking on and unintentionally ruining the fields.

There will be a designated protest area in the 200 block of Jordan Ave at S Loyalsock Ave with Police presence to ensure everyone’s safety like last year.

We expect people to start waiting in line early. There are no prohibited items while waiting in line. You can have chairs, food and drinks. You cannot bring those items inside through the metal detectors. You can leave them off the road and pick them up after the event. The Police cannot guarantee the safety of items left unattended.

There will be emergency medical staff on scene but you should start preparing for the weather and other conditions now.

No drones are permitted anywhere in the Borough. If you pilot a drone, expect a visit from the Secret Service.

If you live in the Borough… Police, Fire and EMS will still be responding to routine and emergency calls. Please use the 911 Center’s emergency number or non-emergency number. Do not call the Police Department directly.

Prohibited items list:

-Aerosols

-Alcoholic beverages

-Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

-Balloons

-Balls

-Banners, signs, placards

-Chairs

-Coolers

-Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

-Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

-Glass, thermal and metal containers

-Laser lights and laser pointers

-Mace and/or pepper spray

-Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

-Packages

-Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

-Spray containers

-Structures

-Supports for signs/placards

-Tripods

-Umbrellas

-Appliances i.e. toasters

-And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

According to Security Staff any items medically necessary may be brought into the event (wheel chairs, inhalers, etc). No needles for medical issues allowed into the event. (ie. insulin, epi-pens). Also no vaping instruments of any kind may enter the event. Metal campaign buttons should be removed prior to approaching the metal detectors then may be put them back on after to save time.