Harrisburg, Pa. — The Libertarian Party collected enough signatures to put Libertarian Party candidate, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, on the ballot in Pennsylvania, as well as Wisconsin and Maryland.

The law in Pennsylvania requires any third party to acquire 5,000 signatures by Aug 3. in order to appear on the ballot in November.

The two major third parties, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party, have been struggling to get signatures due to COVID-19. Several states reduced the number of petition signatures required during the pandemic as a result of party lawsuits. Only Pennsylvania and Maine refused to do so.

Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Spike Cohen spoke in Williamsport on Friday July 31, as a stop in his tour around Pennsylvania to collect signatures.

In a bid to moot any challenges, Libertarians turned in 10,500 signatures in Pennsylvania, well over the state requirement. In Maryland, 7,731 signatures were turned in to amply exceed the requirement of 5,000.

Campaign officials said that petitioning efforts in the remaining states look promising for achieving 50-state ballot access for the Libertarian presidential and vice-presidential ticket of Dr. Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen.

Success in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Maryland will bring the number of states where the Party has achieved presidential ballot access to 42, as well as the District of Columbia.

The Green Party has currently gained ballot access in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the many petitioners who have pulled off this minor miracle," said Jorgensen.

“Years ago, I was a petition-gatherer, so I know how challenging a job it is to collect signatures in the best of times. Pandemic social-distancing requirements and other restrictions have made this the worst of times.”