As the final votes are tallied, news of the Pennsylvania senate races have made it all the way to prime time television.

In a segment known as 'Overtime', renowned political talk show host Bill Maher posed a viewer question to his panel on his HBO show 'Real Time.'

"Should democrats run more candidates like John Fetterman?" he asked.

To the crowd's and panel's surprise, Maher did not know who he was. 

The conversation circled around who Fetterman is, mentioned Dave McCormick, and talks about the current state of Pennsylvania's political ads.

Check out the conversation below!

