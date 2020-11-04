America is without answers this morning, as key states, including Pennsylvania, are still counting votes.

Political analysts are saying there might not be an official call even today–or even in a week from today.

In a speech late last night, President Trump claimed a win, saying, "We were getting ready to win this election; frankly, we did win this election.”

However, that claim is not yet substantiated, with as many as 1.8 million Pennsylvania votes are yet to be counted, according to NBC news.

Thanks to a new dashboard by the Department of State, the progress of ballot counting in Pennsylvania can be followed in real-time.

The dashboard displays the number of mail-in and in-person ballots received and that have been counted in each county in the state, as well as the updated percentages of each candidate.

Wisconsin and Michigan are not yet counted, although analysts say those states will likely report before Pennsylvania.

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed a crowd early Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware saying he was optimistic about a win.

The United States showed highest voter participation in a century, showing 157 million votes, and 65% voter participation, according to NBC.

In a TV interview Wednesday morning, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, "The clerks are doing their job. We're going through that process of counting, and the process is playing out as it should."

Pennsylvania, he said, is new to vote by mail game. "A number of states have been doing it, but we started year and a half ago." Not all counties are counting and reporting the votes in the same way.

"I urge people to be patient," Shapiro said. "The most important thing is that we get it right."

Across the country, cities buckled down for civil unrest. A few peaceful groups gathered outside the White House in Washington D.C last night, but for the most part, the nation seems quiet today as the wait continues.