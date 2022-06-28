Legislation for improved treatment of Lyme disease is on the horizon in Pennsylvania. A new bill would make it easier for patients to receive treatment for their long-term symptoms of Lyme Disease and have the costs covered.

SB 1188, which passed the Senate floor and now moves on to the House, proposes improved diagnostic techniques and increased medical insurance coverage of lyme disease treatments.

Lyme disease has been detected in 32 percent of deer ticks tested in the state, according to the Tick Research Lab of East Stroudsburg University. Suggesting a rising trend in Lyme disease prevalence, DEP collected two times greater deer tick nymphs in 2021 compared to 2020.

In 2018, the DOH estimated 119,000 cases in the state, 35 percent of which were expected to develop long-term symptoms.

In a 2020 study conducted in Pennsylvania, one-third of Lyme disease patients reported delayed treatment, increasing the risk for long term symptoms known as Post Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS).

Common symptoms of PTLDS include high levels of fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, sleep disturbance, and depression, according to a Johns Hopkins study.

Medical schools of thought differ on the treatment of lyme disease. One of two primary medical societies determining guidelines of diagnosis and treatment, the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), recommends a short-term antibiotic protocol, usually 14-21 days.

Physicians practicing the IDSA model treat the short-term symptoms of Lyme disease, not the chronic, long-term symptoms. Physicians recommend a short-term round of antibiotics as default treatment, but many patients experience persistent bacterial infection.

There are over 700 peer-reviewed medical articles that support evidence of persistence of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases despite short term antibiotic therapy.

The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) takes a different approach. ILADS doctors approach lyme disease as a multi-symptom illness with a wide range of symptoms and/or signs that persist for a minimum of 6 months.

Advocates of the legislation, such as the PA Lyme Resource Network, are pushing for the opportunity to provide treatment options for PTLDS patients who cannot pay out of pocket. The organization also hopes the legislation will prioritize ILADS treatment in the medical community.

As a recent step toward recognizing the complicated nature of Lyme disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) expanded treatment codes in January 2022, adding specifications to the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease and its potential co-infections.

If passed, SB 1188 would allow licensed physicians to treat PTLDS patients and require insurance companies to cover the treatments.

There is a financial incentive to treat lyme design effectively with long-term antibiotics, according to PA Lyme. Short term treatment is estimated at a value of $1,957, while long-term medical expenses for a chronic lyme patient are valued at $24,198 for the period of 2002-2012.

Several states have passed or are reviewing similar legislation to mandate insurance companies cover longer term therapies for Lyme disease and co-infections, according to PA Lyme.

Passage of this legislation would mean financial savings and improved health outcomes for the estimated 40,000 Pennsylvanians who suffer chronic symptoms every year.

