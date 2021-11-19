Recent Senate Bill 565, passed (107-92) on Tuesday, Nov. 17, would change requirements to carry a concealed weapon in the Commonwealth. Specifically, a gun owner could concealed carry without a permit.

The proposal also includes a provision to grant gun owners a transferrable License to Carry a Firearm (LTCF) permit: A permit valid in Pennsylvania and 32 other states.

As stated in the Bill 565 memo, gun owners must pass a criminal background check in order to legally own a weapon. This background check applies whether or not someone has a permit.

Area representatives maintain that existing laws justify this change.

"Nearly two dozen other states already allow this in recognition of the rights guaranteed in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Pennsylvania’s Constitution is equally clear in its defense of our citizens’ rights to bear arms," according to Rep. Martin Causer.

"The bill would not change existing law with regard to the background check process people must undergo in order to purchase a firearm legally in the Commonwealth or do anything to limit the enforcement of current gun laws," according to Rep. David Millard.

"The bill changes nothing regarding who can legally own a gun and takes nothing away from law enforcement from going after those owning and using guns illegally," said Rep. Benninghoff.

Governor Tom Wolf has promised to veto the legislation, sending it back to the House, who would need a two-thirds vote to override the veto.

It's not a threat. It's a promise to Pennsylvanians.I've made it clear that I would veto legislation that risks the safety of our communities.#SB565 would allow anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.It's not getting past my desk. https://t.co/WyAiREOHJc — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 17, 2021