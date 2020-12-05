Harrisburg, Pa. – Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Pennsylvania Senate on Friday sent a series of letters to ensure the voice of Pennsylvanians concerned with how the 2020 election was conducted is heard.
Those letters include:
- A letter to Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation outlining the reasons why they should dispute the slate of electors certified by Gov. Tom Wolf.
- A letter to Pennsylvania’s attorney general requesting he appoint an independent prosecutor to review any election irregularities, to ensure the statutes governing the state’s election laws were not violated, and to make recommendations to the General Assembly concerning further internal control policies.
- A letter to the Pennsylvania inspector general requesting a review of the Department of State’s internal policies and procedures during the 2020 General Election; a review of any IT issues, specifically server issues and election website glitch errors; a review of internal control policies of the SURE System; recommendations for the Department of State to improve internal controls; and recommendations to improve coordination between the Department of State and counties.