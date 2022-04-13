The Pennsylvania House has passed the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," a decision that has led to backlash from transgender-rights advocates and organizations.

The bill requires that schools, both K-12 and college, designate any athletic sport as either male, female, or co-ed/mixed.

Related reading: PA bill calls for gender labels in school sports

Members of the state house voted 115-84 to pass the bill, with four democrats voting in favor. A similar bill sits in the senate, awaiting approval. Both bills are expected to face governor veto, according to a tweet from Governor Wolf.

If a bill of this nature were passed in the state, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is likely to take the decision to court. The organization has fought other states' decisions on trans students, including in West Virginia, Idaho, Texas, and Tennessee, among other states.

The Supreme Court has previously refused to take up state challenges to the inclusion of trans youth in school sports.

National organizations have also came forward in support of trans youth. A board of the NCAA released a statement of support for transgender athletes on Tuesday, April 12.

The organization intends to only host events in locations where transgender sports performance is not threatened, which could mean pulling events from states with laws that ban trans athletes, according to the ACLU.

Proponents of the legislation cite the Title IX anti-discrimination law as a reason to exclude transgender athletes from school sports.

While the law has ensured progress toward granting opportunities to female athletes, supporters of the legislation argue those same athletes could face unfair competition from trans athletes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.