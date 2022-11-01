Loyalsock Township Precinct 7 has changed its polling place due to emergency circumstances at the regular facility, according to the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

This change is for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election only.

The new polling place is the Loyalsock View Complex, located at 542 County Farm Road. Voters should use the main entrance and proceed straight ahead to the meeting room/chapel.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.

