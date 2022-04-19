Harrisburg, Pa. — In February, President Biden unveiled a $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, a plan that would place charging stations along major interstates, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDT). Now, Pennsylvania leaders are discussing implementation and funding for the network in the state.

Under the NEVI Formula Program, a sum of $25,386,631 will be made available to the state of Pennsylvania, according to the USDT. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds.

Another grant program focusing on access to EV stations in rural areas is expected later this year, according to a release from the USDT.

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation also launched a website at DriveElectric.gov. There, officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and careers. To join the Joint Office and work on promoting the shift to electric, individuals are encouraged to apply to be an EV charging fellow.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an April 27 teleconference on NEVI from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The purpose of the public meeting is to discuss the proposed State plan required as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program requirement.

Attendees from the public should register online or RSVP to the following email address to receive meeting information: minichola@pa.gov.

Visit PennDOT’s Electric Vehicles And Alternative Fuels webpage for an agenda for the meeting and more information.

