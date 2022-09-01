Mastriano largely out of public eye; concerns of 'extremism' rising on both sides

Harrisburg, Pa. — With mounting pressure from within his own party for calls to answer for his “extreme” politics, Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano has almost completely abandoned the media airwaves to Democratic challenger state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano has not made efforts to respond to the media, nor has he aired any TV ads since winning the GOP primary back in May.

Instead, the state senator appears to be playing to his base, appearing sporadically on conservative outlets, as he did recently on News Talk 103.7 FM Aug. 25.

During the interview Mastriano criticized the recent move by PA Gov. Tom Wolf: signing an executive order in August that bans the use of controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ children.

“This is disgusting to me,” Mastriano told host Michele Jansen. “Bureaucrats like Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro think it’s OK to come in and threaten parents and therapists because their kids might be confused.”

At the time of signing the executive order, Wolf said, “conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat.”

More Republican endorsements for Shapiro

Shapiro has picked up another seven Republican endorsements after previously receiving nine earlier in the month.

Most of the endorsements come from former Republican officials. One such endorsement is from Michael Chertoff, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush’s second term.

“Right now, we all have a responsibility to support candidates of whichever party who will stand up and defend our democracy,” Chertoff said of the endorsement. “Although I am a long-standing Republican, I am deeply troubled by Doug Mastriano’s embrace of dangerous extremism.”

Six other former Republican officials who endorsed Shapiro include Mario Civera, former PA state representative; David Heckler, former Bucks County district attorney; Raymond Bunt Jr, former PA state representative; Jim Kelly, former PA state representative; Beverly Mackereth, former PA state representative; and J. Scot Chadwick, former PA state representative.

Shapiro has only one official endorsement from a currently elected Republican in the state: 24-year-old Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd.

Mastriano did successfully capture the endorsement of former Republican President Donald Trump.

These endorsements have come alongside attacks against Mastriano for several reasons: photos of his supporters carrying a Three Percenters flag (a right-wing militia) during a July Fourth parade; his association with right-wing social media platform and its founder antisemite Andrew Torba; and recently uncovered photos of Mastriano wearing a Confederate army uniform for a 2013-14 faculty portrait at Army War College.

Gab, a social media platform that describes itself as the "free speech social network," is a hotspot for controversial opinions and misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Presidential election, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).The platform was also used by Tree of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, who posted conspiracy theories denying the Holocaust took place.

The Mastriano campaign paid Gab $5,000 for “consulting” services back in April from documents originally reported by Media Matters.

This report was followed up by The Huffington Post, who reported that every new account created on Gab automatically followed Mastriano’s account after the April 28 payment made by the Mastriano campaign.

The platform’s CEO Andrew Torba has also used the platform to spread anti-Semitic rhetoric.

In July 2022 on Gab TV, Torba said, “this is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you, by a lot. A lot. And we’re not going to listen to 2%. You represent 2% of the country, ok? We’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore.”

The “2%” which Torba refers to is the Jewish population of the United States. There are 5.8 million Jewish Americans as of 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

In other posts on the site, Torba wrote, “The Judaic and pagan age of rule in America is over.”

He also posted about undoing “150 years of Zionist” programming within the United States.

“Good morning! Reminder that we are going to deprogram 150 years of Zionist theological and cultural indoctrination and do our own indoctrinating of the next generation at the same time. What has been started cannot be stopped. God wins,” Torba wrote.

When asked about his ties to the Mastriano campaign in July, Torba told the Jerusalem Post that he doesn’t conduct interviews with outlets or reporters that aren’t Christian and that “Doug has a very similar media strategy.” He made similar comments to CNN at the time.

Torba did direct CNN to a now deleted post on Gab that said the $5,000 was just for the Mastriano campaign to buy ads on the social network.

"My words are my own. My ideas are my own. They are not representative of Doug or Doug's campaign,” Torba said.

Mastriano’s only statement regarding Gab was posted to his Twitter.

It read, “I reject anti-Semitism in any form.” He then quietly closed his Gab account.

Mastriano’s opponent was quick to jump on the candidate for the state senator’s willingness to cozy up to the far-right media platform and their founder.

"This is who Doug Mastriano is," Shapiro, who is Jewish, said on MSNBC in July. "He is so dangerous. He is so extreme. He is so beyond the pale."

Shapiro has consistently pushed that Mastriano is not just on the right, but an “extremist” that’s “dangerous” for Pennsylvania.

Fellow Democrats have also been vocal about Mastriano’s ties to Gab with state Rep. Dan Frankel, who is also Jewish, said that there’s “no coming back from this” for the Republicans who continue to support Mastriano during a press conference held by Democrats and Jewish groups on July 27.

“You cannot do business with these people and claim to represent all Pennsylvanians,” Frankel said. “If you embrace antisemites and racists and homophobes and xenophobes, then you are one of them.”

During the same press conference, former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and current state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said that multiple Republican officials had denounced Mastriano privately but won’t do so publicly. Kenyatta did not name any Republicans.

“I don’t know how anybody in their right mind could be for somebody who was this dangerous, who is this unhinged,” Kenyatta said. “He is poisonous to the Republican Party.”

While calls of contempt from within the Republican party have been limited, two sitting officials denounced Mastriano’s association with Gab.

On Facebook, state Rep. Todd Stephens wrote, “I condemn Andrew Torba's comments, and call on my colleagues to reject Andrew Torba, his comments, and company, especially Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, Senator Doug Mastriano. We must all stand united against hate and this type of offensive and dangerous rhetoric. Nothing short of a total rejection is warranted, and I hope Senator Mastriano and my colleagues will join me."

Matt Brooks, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, has also been a vocal Jewish Republican speaking out against Mastriano’s affiliation with Gab.

“Jewish voters expect candidates to condemn antisemitism, whether it comes from the far left or the far right — and to shun those who espouse it,” Brooks told the Philadelphia Inquirer in July. “We strongly urge Doug Mastriano to end his association with Gab, a social network rightly seen by Jewish Americans as a cesspool of bigotry and antisemitism.”

In State College on Aug. 2, Jewish community leaders and Mayor Ezra Nanes also called out Mastriano for his association with Gab and Torba.

“[Mastriano] has not disavowed any of the other hate spewing rhetoric of this website. He has indicated he was not really aware of the stance of this organization,” said Jewish community leader Evan Myers. “Perhaps he was also unaware that his participation on January 6, tackling the Capitol was an insurrection.”

“I'm here today to denounce Doug Mastriano's connection to the social media platform called Gab that advocates free speech but it's really a venue for hate speech,” faith leader Suzanne Weinstein. “Andrew Torba, who owns Gab is openly anti-Semitic, and his goal is to foster white nationalist society.”

Nanes, who is Jewish as well, said, “Doug Mastriano, uses and taps into the energy of hatred by paying to have people expressing these destructive views follow him on a social media platform that is specifically intended to promote religious nationalism and fascism.”

Along with his affiliation with Gab, Mastriano has come under fire for his ties to various militia groups including the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers.

His affiliation with the Oath Keepers stems from a member of his armed security detail, Scott Nagle. According to LancasterOnline, Nagle was listed as regional leader of the Oath Keepers until recently. He is now part of the Elizabethtown based Evangelical Church, LifeGate.

LifeGate, according to LancasterOnline, has the stated goal of electing Christians to office to advance “biblical principles.”

Mastriano has not commented upon his association with members of any militia group or the above-mentioned flag incident.

Further strife for Mastriano arose from the resurfaced faculty photo from his time teaching at the Army War College in Carlisle. Taken during the 2013-14 academic school year, the image depicts the former Army colonel wearing the uniform of a Confederate soldier, as originally reported by Reuters.

Faculty at the time were given the option to dress as a historical figure, according to Reuters. Mastriano is the only person in the photo in Confederate attire.

Shapiro said, during a press conference held Wednesday in Philadelphia, "I don’t think any one of us is shocked that (Mastriano) wore the uniform of traitors."

Shapiro's running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis, took aim at his Republican opponent for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Carrie DelRosso.

“This wasn’t 30 years ago when (Mastriano) was a kid. This was 2014,” said Davis, a black leader from Alleghany County. “His running mate, Carrie DelRosso, hasn’t said a word. She should condemn him and speak clearly about what is right and wrong.”

"They got nothing else. That's the best they can do," said Mastriano, in a recent appearance on the right-wing TV station One America News Network. "My opponent, Josh Shapiro, he has to play the victim."

Mastriano also defended himself saying that he's a professor of history and Gettysburg is in his district.

Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, the U.S. military moved to put a de-facto ban on displaying Confederate flags at military buildings when now-former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo that expressly listed the types of flags that can be displayed. No flag of the Confederacy was on that list.

Esper’s memo states, “The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols.”

Confederate symbols are offensive to some as signifiers of the racial oppression during the Civil War.

Mastriano has yet to provide comment on this matter nor has the gubernatorial candidate ever replied to any of NCPA’s requests for comment.

The inability for Mastriano to broaden his base and his divisive brand of politics make his election an “uphill slog,” according to Former U.S. Rep. Phil English in an interview with NBC News in July.

“Republicans are looking to Mastriano to appeal outside his base and show an awareness of what a Republican candidate for governor needs to win. But he doesn’t enjoy any of the traditional base-broadening qualities for successful statewide campaigns,” said English, who has not endorsed any candidate.

